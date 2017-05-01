a Dancing with the Starsa coming to Albany

"Dancing with the Stars: Live - Hot Summer Nights Tour" will make a stop at Albany's Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, Live Nation has announced. Tickets run $49.50 to $125.00 and are on sale now at LiveNation.com , Ticketmaster.com , 1-800-745-3000 and in person at 19 Clinton Ave. For more information, see palacealbany.org or dwtstour.com .

