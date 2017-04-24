Woman's mysterious head injury leads to $2.55M settlement

Almost six years after a Slingerlands mother of three suffered a traumatic brain injury under unclear circumstances at the Loudonville home of her then-boyfriend, part of a resulting lawsuit has been settled for $2.55 million. Late last fall, as a two-pronged, $30 million suit was set to go to trial, the family of the injured woman, Jennifer Lasher Tinsmon, accepted the settlement from her ex-boyfriend Daniel Despart and his parents, Thomas and Janice Despart, who own the property where the accident occurred and also own McGuire's restaurant and a manufacturing firm, both in Albany.

