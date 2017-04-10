WLKI/Albany, NY Searching For Morning...

WLKI/Albany, NY Searching For Morning Co-Host

ALBANY BROADCASTING Country WKLI /ALBANY, NY is searching for a new morning co-host to fill the vacancy created upon JAKE ALLEN's departure. ALLEN is headed across the hall to Top 40 sister station WFLY to co-host mornings .

