What Education Would Be Like Under Betsy DeVos
The future of public education in the city of Albany is of great interest to educators and advocates because of the agenda of the newly appointed secretary of education, Betsy DeVos. "I am gravely concerned that the fears we all had that she would help ostracize the disassembling of public school is actually coming to fruition even more quickly than we thought," said Sue Adler, president of the Albany Board of Education.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
