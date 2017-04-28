Wanna Give Nipper a Make-Over?
From high atop a North Broadway roof, the 28-foot tall Nipper has been guarding the City of Albany for nearly 60 years. but now an army of little Nippers are coming down to street level and you can help dress them up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Troy Ohio?
|23 hr
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC