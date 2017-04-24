Upstate NY Baptist Church Eyed For Conversion Into Brew Pub
A Baptist church in upstate New York has closed, but it may soon have a new purpose as a brew pub. The Times-Union of Albany reports that the longtime Baptist church in Troy went up for sale and was recently removed from the active sales list.
