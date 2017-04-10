Two women charged with lying about racist UAlbany bus attack go on trial Monday
Two of the three former University at Albany students accused of fabricating a racially charged attack on a CDTA bus last year are scheduled to stand trial Monday. The trial, in which the Albany County district attorney's office aims to prove the women assaulted their fellow students and then falsely reported themselves as the victims, is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Albany County Court.
