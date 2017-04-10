Troubled Albany teen facing felony

Troubled Albany teen facing felony

Marquis Dixon, the Albany teen whose 9-year prison sentence for stealing sneakers drew criticism as too harsh and was reversed by an appeals court that ruled he should have been considered for youthful offender status, faces a felony after he was accused of using a phony $20 to buy ice cream. The 19-year-old's arrest on a forgery charge is the latest in a string of legal problems he's had since he was released from prison last year.

