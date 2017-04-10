Troubled Albany teen facing felony
Marquis Dixon, the Albany teen whose 9-year prison sentence for stealing sneakers drew criticism as too harsh and was reversed by an appeals court that ruled he should have been considered for youthful offender status, faces a felony after he was accused of using a phony $20 to buy ice cream. The 19-year-old's arrest on a forgery charge is the latest in a string of legal problems he's had since he was released from prison last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|12 hr
|Trumps Army
|83
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Leslie
|20,956
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC