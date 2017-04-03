Trio accused of stealing copper in Milton
Three brothers face grand larceny charges after, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said, they stole $2,200 worth of copper from a building in town and sold the metal in Albany. Patrick K. Weatherwax, 23, and Matthew W. Weatherwax, 23, both of Covell Avenue in Saratoga Springs, and Joseph Weatherwax, 26, of Earlton, were also charged with burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|Funny
|78
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Wed
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC