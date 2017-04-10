Teen hit by train was UAlbany student, police say
A 18-year-old University at Albany student is the person who was killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday, city police said. Sean Grogan of Wappingers Falls jumped into the path of a train that left the Rensselaer station at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, police said.
