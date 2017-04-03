Tanker carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline grounded on Hudson River near Catskill

The U.S. Coast Guard and state pollution response teams are investigating the grounding of a barge carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline on the Hudson River. Coast Guard officials say the barge called the Meredith Reinauer ran aground around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the west side of the river near Catskill, about 30 miles south of Albany.

