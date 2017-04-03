Tanker carrying 66,000 barrels of gas...

Tanker carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline grounded on Hudson River near Catskill

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The U.S. Coast Guard and state pollution response teams are investigating the grounding of a barge carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline on the Hudson River. Coast Guard officials say the barge called the Meredith Reinauer ran aground around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the west side of the river near Catskill, about 30 miles south of Albany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 2 hr truth 66
Troy Ohio? Mon wrong state 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 1 Lol 1
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mar 27 John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC