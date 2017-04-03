Tanker carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline grounded on Hudson River near Catskill
The U.S. Coast Guard and state pollution response teams are investigating the grounding of a barge carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline on the Hudson River. Coast Guard officials say the barge called the Meredith Reinauer ran aground around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the west side of the river near Catskill, about 30 miles south of Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|2 hr
|truth
|66
|Troy Ohio?
|Mon
|wrong state
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 1
|Lol
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC