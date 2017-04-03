Supporters remember Albany County crime victims

Kimberly Philip, whose brother was killed by a drunken driver, speaks at the annual Ceremony of Remembrance in observance of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week held at the Albany County Courthouse Thursday April 6, 2017 in Albany, N. Y. Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less Kimberly Philip, whose brother was killed by a drunken driver, speaks at the annual Ceremony of Remembrance in observance of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week held at the Albany County Courthouse Thursday ... more Shannon Torpey recites the "Death of an Innocent" at the annual Ceremony of Remembrance in observance of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week held at the Albany County Courthouse Thursday April 6, 2017 in Albany, N. Y. Skip Dickstein/Times Union) less Shannon Torpey recites the "Death of an Innocent" at the annual Ceremony of Remembrance in observance of the National Crime Victims' Rights Week held ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.