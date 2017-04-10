Source: NY judge's death believed to be suicide
In this April 30, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. The New York City Police Department confirmed that Abdus-Salaam's body was found on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. NEW YORK - Police detectives retracing the final hours of a pioneering judge who turned up dead in the Hudson River in Manhattan have found no signs of foul play, supporting the belief it was a suicide, some law enforcement officials said Thursday.
