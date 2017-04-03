'Someone's gonna get killed': Road-blockage protest...
Christchurch's cycleways are becoming a flashpoint for residents and business owners angry about new road layouts and business disruption. Fulton Hogan roading contractors were forced to down tools on Wednesday when resident John Button parked his truck in the path of a digger on Grassmere St, Papanui.
