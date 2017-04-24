Snapshot: Reviewing Capital Bistro in Albany
In Sunday's casual-dining review , Susie Davidson Powell is impressed by the major improvements to the food at Capital Bistro in Albany, less so by the service. Short version: Any night will be improved with a plate of the Capital's gravy-smothered poutine , the stringy cheese curds melting over nicely crisp fries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
