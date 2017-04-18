Rockefeller Institute finds 71 percent increase in opioid deaths
This comes on the heels of an announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo about more funding to fight the opioid epidemic sweeping New York and other places. According to the Rockefeller Institute, the overdose death rate in New York has jumped 71 percent between 2010 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|GWEN
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC