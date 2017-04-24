Questions persist in death of prominent New York judge

In this April 30, 2013, file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam looks on as members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to advance her nomination to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Abdus-Salaam's body was found on the shore of the Hudson River, April 12, 2017. She was the first black woman on New York state's highest court.

