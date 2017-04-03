Public Hearing on the Albany Rezone Initiative
A public hearing on the Rezone Albany initiative, or the unified sustainable development ordinance, was held Monday evening by the Albany city council. City residents expressed their opinions about how they felt about the ordinance.
