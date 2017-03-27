Police investigate SEFCU robbery in A...

Police investigate SEFCU robbery in Albany

Albany police are investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the State Employees Federal Credit Union on New Scotland Avenue. Police responded to a call reporting the robbery around 10:15 a.m. and responded to the SEFCU branch at 16 New Scotland Avenue, according to a news release from police spokesman Officer Steven Smith.

