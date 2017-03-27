Police investigate SEFCU robbery in Albany
Albany police are investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the State Employees Federal Credit Union on New Scotland Avenue. Police responded to a call reporting the robbery around 10:15 a.m. and responded to the SEFCU branch at 16 New Scotland Avenue, according to a news release from police spokesman Officer Steven Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,939
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|4 hr
|Lol
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|7 hr
|anonymous
|22
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC