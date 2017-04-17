Police: Drunken driver slams into Alb...

Police: Drunken driver slams into Albany gas station

A drunken driver, who is also accused of speeding and drinking alcohol behind the wheel, slammed into a gas station convenience store early Tuesday morning, police said. Lonnie Robinson, 54, of Albany had to be pulled from his car by fire crews at 1:20 a.m. after he crashed through the walls of a Sunoco building, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.

