Police: Drunken driver slams into Albany gas station
A drunken driver, who is also accused of speeding and drinking alcohol behind the wheel, slammed into a gas station convenience store early Tuesday morning, police said. Lonnie Robinson, 54, of Albany had to be pulled from his car by fire crews at 1:20 a.m. after he crashed through the walls of a Sunoco building, Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|New york
|20,962
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Sun
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC