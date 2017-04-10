Police: Albany homicide likely a targeted killing
Hardy was found in a car Saturday afternoon near Quail Street and later died at Albany Medical Center Hospital, city police said. Sears declined to say whether Hardy was shot in the car or moved there after the shooting.
