Pilobolus irrepressible at 50 in Albany
Choreography for "Day Two," a signature work by Pilobolus Dance Theater, is credited to no less than eight people. A testimony to the success of the company's groundbreaking collaborative approach, the piece is now 36 years old - but it's still as fresh and irreverent as a rebellious teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|6 hr
|Ole timer
|26
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|17 hr
|Lol
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC