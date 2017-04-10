Patriotic Tax Day Protest Rally, 4/15...

Patriotic Tax Day Protest Rally, 4/15 in Albany

Read more: Albany Times Union

Bethlehem Indivisible, a newly formed community action group, will be leading their first action: a Patriotic Tax Day Protest Rally in Albany NY. The red white and a blue rally will be held on Saturday, April 15, 3:00-5:00 p.m., At the NYS Capital, Capital West Park, Albany NY.

