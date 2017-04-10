Patriotic Tax Day Protest Rally, 4/15 in Albany
Bethlehem Indivisible, a newly formed community action group, will be leading their first action: a Patriotic Tax Day Protest Rally in Albany NY. The red white and a blue rally will be held on Saturday, April 15, 3:00-5:00 p.m., At the NYS Capital, Capital West Park, Albany NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Robert E
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 8
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC