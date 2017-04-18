Parole denied for Brinks heist getawa...

Parole denied for Brinks heist getaway driver Judith Clark

The former Weather Underground radical drov... ALBANY, N.Y. - A former Weather Underground radical who drove a getaway car in a bungled 1981 Brinks armored-car robbery that left three people dead was denied parole on Friday despite the fact Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised her behavior as a prisoner when he commuted her sentence last year. Judith Clark has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for the suburban New York heist, which led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

