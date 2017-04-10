NY to make college tuition free for middle class

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Red Room at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York will be the first state to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students under a state budget approved by lawmakers Sunday, April 9. The plan crafted by Cuomo will apply to any New York student whose family has an annual income of $125,000 or less.

