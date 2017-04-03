NY lawmakers agree to "Raise the age" of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18
State lawmakers have agreed to raise the age at which those suspected of crimes can be charged as adults, part of a sweeping agreement reached Friday night on the state's $150-plus billion budget. New York was one of two states in the country that charged 16- and 17-year-olds accused of crimes as adults.
