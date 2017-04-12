NY appeals court judge found dead on Hudson River shore
In this May 6, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, center, receives applause after her confirmation to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals from Craig Alfred of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's appointments office, left, and Albany City Court Judge Rachel Kretser, in the Senate gallery at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York City Police confirmed that Abdus-Salaam's lifeless body was found on the shore of the Hudson River off Manhattan on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 8
|Trumps Army
|80
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 3
|wrong state
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC