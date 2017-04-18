Nurse Practitioners Will Go To Albany...

Nurse Practitioners Will Go To Albany To Urge Passage of Important Patient-Centered Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Newswise

Nurse practitioners and nurse practitioner students from across New York State will travel to Albany on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to call for passage of important legislation that has far-reaching impact on patients and families in the state. They will urge passage of advanced directive legislation that authorizes nurse practitioners to execute Do Not Resuscitate orders, commonly knows as DNRs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11) Tue Riheam 11
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 16 Trumps Army 86
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) Apr 12 Robert E 4
Free Tuition Apr 10 Karl 1
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 5 Trump 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC