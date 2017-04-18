Nurse Practitioners Will Go To Albany To Urge Passage of Important Patient-Centered Legislation
Nurse practitioners and nurse practitioner students from across New York State will travel to Albany on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to call for passage of important legislation that has far-reaching impact on patients and families in the state. They will urge passage of advanced directive legislation that authorizes nurse practitioners to execute Do Not Resuscitate orders, commonly knows as DNRs.
