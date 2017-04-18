Niche ranks Capital Region's best public middle schools
Niche , a website that provides data on schools and neighborhoods for parents, has a new ranking of public middle schools in the Albany metro area, and two middle schools in the Niskayuna school district appear at the top of the list. According to the site, the ranking is based on an analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews from students and parents.
