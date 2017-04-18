NCAA Basketball Tournaments Coming to...

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Coming to Albany in 2019 & 2020

The NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon that Albany will host the first and second rounds of the men's basketball tournament in 2020. The Times Union Center will also host regional play, also known as the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, in the women's Division I basketball championship tournament in 2018 and 2019.

