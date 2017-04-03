"Music in the Schuyler Mansion"

T he Musicians of Ma'alwyck have released their first CD, and it's a charmer. "Music from the Schuyler Mansion," recorded last August in the Albany historic site, features trios and duos by four composers of the classical era, which is the same timeframe that Philip Schuyler and his family lived in the 1765 house.

