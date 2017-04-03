Mio Posto headed to Albany's Lark Street

A fire early Thanksgiving morning damaged at least four downtown buildings around Putnam and Caroline streets.The fire began about 2:30 a.m. at Mio Posto, 68 Putnam St., Saratoga Springs Assistant Fire Chief Peter Shaw said. Firefighters found heavy fire in the kitchen and put it out but discovered the flames had spread to the attic and to an adjacent vacant building on Thursday Nov. 24, 2016 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less A fire early Thanksgiving morning damaged at least four downtown buildings around Putnam and Caroline streets.The fire began about 2:30 a.m. at Mio Posto, 68 Putnam St., Saratoga Springs Assistant Fire Chief ... more Entrance to the Mio Posto restaurant at 68 Putnam Street Tuesday Jan. 27, 2015, in Saratoga Springs, NY.

