Mio Posto headed to Albany's Lark Street

Mio Posto headed to Albany's Lark Street

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A fire early Thanksgiving morning damaged at least four downtown buildings around Putnam and Caroline streets.The fire began about 2:30 a.m. at Mio Posto, 68 Putnam St., Saratoga Springs Assistant Fire Chief Peter Shaw said. Firefighters found heavy fire in the kitchen and put it out but discovered the flames had spread to the attic and to an adjacent vacant building on Thursday Nov. 24, 2016 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. less A fire early Thanksgiving morning damaged at least four downtown buildings around Putnam and Caroline streets.The fire began about 2:30 a.m. at Mio Posto, 68 Putnam St., Saratoga Springs Assistant Fire Chief ... more Entrance to the Mio Posto restaurant at 68 Putnam Street Tuesday Jan. 27, 2015, in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 10 hr Trumps Army 80
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Wed Trump 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mar 27 John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC