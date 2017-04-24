March for the sake of our planet

This combination of file pictures created on April 24, 2017 shows French far-right Front National party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen delivering a speech during a campaign rally on March 11, 2017 in Deols and French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement, Emmanuel Macron speaking during a campaign rally on December 10, 2016 in Paris.

