Manhunt unfolding after shooting in Hague
Police are searching a heavily wooded area of northern New York for the suspects in a shooting at general store that has left the owner hospitalized. Authorities say the victim was shot around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the Hague Market in the town of Hague, on Lake George's northwest shore 75 miles north of Albany.
