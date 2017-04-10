Man gets 6 years for receiving nude p...

Man gets 6 years for receiving nude pictures of Grafton girl

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A New York man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for receiving nude images of a Grafton girl, who was 13 years old at the time of the crime. Ethan Fordley of Albany, New York, was convicted in U.S. District Court of receiving child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) 2 hr Mayor P 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
Free Tuition Mon Karl 1
News NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c... Apr 9 Truth 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 8 Trumps Army 80
News Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co... Apr 5 Trump 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC