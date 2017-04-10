Man gets 6 years for receiving nude pictures of Grafton girl
A New York man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for receiving nude images of a Grafton girl, who was 13 years old at the time of the crime. Ethan Fordley of Albany, New York, was convicted in U.S. District Court of receiving child pornography.
