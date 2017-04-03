Man dies after being shot in car in A...

Man dies after being shot in car in Albany

1 hr ago

A man sitting in his car Saturday afternoon on First Street near Quail Street was shot and later died at an area hospital, city police said. Police did not release the victim's name pending notification of family members but said he was 27 years old.

