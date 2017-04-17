Louisiana pilot charged after loaded gun found in carry-on bag, flew out of New Orleans on Sunday

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a gun that was found in the carry-on bag of a pilot for Southwest Airlines who was arrested on a weapons charge, Monday April 17, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Erik Gibson, 55, was slated to pilot a flight to Tampa, Florida, on Monday morning when Transportation Security Administration officers found the loaded gun during routine screening. It was the second gun found by Albany baggage screeners in four weeks.

