Looking Back: Boys, 11 and 14, ready for WWI action
One week after three Dolgeville brothers named Silverman sent a letter to the local recruiting station promising to enlist, they showed up in Albany to make good on their vow. Not only did Max, 19, Samuel, 18, and Ben, 17, appear, but they brought with them a friend, 18-year-old Anthony Yaterole, to join up.
