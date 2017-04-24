Letter: Reduce the speed limit on Albany's streets
Cars are driven past the Ezra Prentice Homes on South Pearl Street on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Cars are driven past the Ezra Prentice Homes on South Pearl Street on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The article "Lower speed limit another safety strategy," April 17, reported the City of Albany is considering reducing the speed limit to 25 mph on a section of South Pearl Street near the Ezra Prentice Homes where a 7-year-old boy was killed by a vehicle a few years ago. I urge the city to consider reducing the speed limit to 25 mph on all city streets.
