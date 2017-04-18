Letter: Legislature should follow through on declaw ban

A cat waiting for adoption is seen in a cage at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. A cat waiting for adoption is seen in a cage at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. The state Legislature hopes again to pass a bill preventing cat declawing for any reason other than therapeutic intervention . Again, the New York State Veterinary Medical Society intends to lobby against this bill.

