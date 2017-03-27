Kellyanne Conway named UAlbany graduation commencement speaker
Kellyanne Conway, the pollster who organized the election campaign of President Donald Trump, has been named by the University at Albany to be its keynote commencement speaker for the university's 2017 graduation ceremonies. "We are so thrilled to have Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|Ole timer
|26
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|14 hr
|Lol
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC