Jury will soon begin deliberations in UAlbany bus case

Asha Burwell arrives at the Albany County Judicial Center Friday Nov. 17, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. surrounded by supporters for her hearing on the alleged attacks on a CDTA bus back in January less Asha Burwell arrives at the Albany County Judicial Center Friday Nov. 17, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. surrounded by supporters for her hearing on the alleged attacks on a CDTA bus back in January less Ariel Agudio exits a room where she was talking privately with her lawyer, Asha Burwell, Alexis Briggs, and their respective lawyers and family members on Monday, April 11, 2016, in Albany City Court, Albany, ... more Attorney Frederick Brewington, center, speaks to reporters as the UAlbany students accused of a CTDA bus attack, Alexis Briggs, left, Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio, right, leave Albany County Court following their arraignment Wednesday May 4, 2016 in Albany, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.