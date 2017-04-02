Hopes for budget deal in Albany

Hopes for budget deal in Albany

Hopes for budget deal in Albany New York lawmakers work into the night Sunday Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nM5aRJ New York state Sens. Fred Akshar, R-Colesville, left, and James Tedisco, R-Glenville, wait for a session to start Friday in the Senate Chamber as legislative members work on the state budget at the state Capitol in Albany. ALBANY - The New York state budget was two days late Sunday as lawmakers struggled to find agreement on education spending, charter schools and juvenile justice reform.

