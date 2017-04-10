Gunman pleads guilty in Arbor Hill gu...

Gunman pleads guilty in Arbor Hill gunfire

16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

31-year-old Albany man pleaded guilty to a felony weapons possession charge Monday, April 10, 2017, in connection to a Nov. 2, 2016, shooting in Arbor Hill, the Albany County District ALBANY A 31-year-old city man pleaded guilty to a felony weapons possession charge Monday in connection to a Nov. 2 shooting in Arbor Hill, the Albany County District Attorney's Office said. At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Kyson T. White drove to the corner of Second Street and North Swan Street, where he got out of his car and pulled out an illegally owned, loaded .380 caliber handgun, the district attorney's office said.

