Gun violence in Albany: 63 shootings reported in 2016
Christopher Hardy was headed to his cousin's baby shower last Saturday afternoon when he stopped at a West Hill corner store for a pack of cigarettes and some soda. While his friend ran inside the store, Hardy sat alone in his car at the corner of First and Quail streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Muffer
|20,967
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
|Free Tuition
|Apr 10
|Karl
|1
|NY governor awash in controversy over 25-cent c...
|Apr 9
|Truth
|1
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 5
|Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC