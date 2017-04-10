Gun conviction leads to prison term f...

Gun conviction leads to prison term for Albany man, DA says

A man who was caught with a .22-caliber pistol and cocaine during a traffic stop last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday. Dayvon Sostre, 26, must also serve 5 years of post-release supervision under the sentence imposed by Albany County Judge Peter Lynch, the district attorney's office said.

