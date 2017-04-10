Governor Cuomo Signs Legislation Raising The Age Of Criminal...

Albany, NY - April 10, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18-years-old, ensuring that young people in New York who commit non-violent crimes receive the intervention and evidence-based treatment they need. The legislation was passed as part of the FY 2018 Budget, and marks a major accomplishment in the Governor's efforts to ensure a more fair and equitable justice system.

