Gold Star Families monument dedicated in Albany
Hershel "Woody" Williams, who earned a Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for combat heroism, on Iwo Jima in World War II, spoke during the dedication. Retired Congressman Michael McNulty of Green Island, a Gold Star brother, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan also spoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Postman7
|20,984
|Troy Ohio?
|Fri
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC