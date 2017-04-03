Get passes to advance screenings of a Gifteda
Gifted , the latest movie from director Marc Webb opens in limited release this Friday, but we won't get it locally until April 21. You, however, can be among those getting a sneak peak tomorrow night or next week. himself, Chris Evans , as a single man raising his young prodigy of a niece after his sister's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|6 hr
|Well
|65
|Troy Ohio?
|Mon
|wrong state
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Massena traffic stop turns up crack, heroin, co...
|Apr 1
|Lol
|1
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC