Frequent Albany political candidate to run for mayor
Once again one of the city's most colorful political figures and a frequent candidate for office is seeking Albany's mayoral seat. Joseph Sullivan, founder and sole officer of the Buckingham Pond/Crestwood Neighborhood Association, announced on Tuesday that he will be running on the Conservative Party ballot line in the local election.
